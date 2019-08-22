Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $660.67

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $660.67 and traded as high as $622.20. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $620.20, with a volume of 5,948,126 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective (down previously from GBX 695 ($9.08)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Investec cut Standard Chartered to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.77 ($9.26).

The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 678.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford purchased 23,701 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £166,618.03 ($217,715.97).

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

