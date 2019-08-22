State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $35.19 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ventas worth $35,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $72.71. 6,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,960. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.