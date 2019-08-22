State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $49.87 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 705,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $49,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,752,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,323,000 after buying an additional 393,096 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after buying an additional 633,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,625,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,302,000 after buying an additional 197,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after buying an additional 1,076,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,865,000 after buying an additional 1,306,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 118,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,299. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

