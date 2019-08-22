Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.77. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Steel Connect by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,010,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steel Connect by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Steel Connect by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

