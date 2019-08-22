Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

NASDAQ:SMRT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. Stein Mart has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Get Stein Mart alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stein Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stein Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stein Mart by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,507 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stein Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.