Stephen T. Boswell Acquires 10,500 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $214,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CNOB traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 7,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNOB. BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

