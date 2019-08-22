Stephens Inc. AR Buys 6,277 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

SFM opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

