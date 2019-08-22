Stephens Inc. AR Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO stock opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,719 shares of company stock worth $6,908,770 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.