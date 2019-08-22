Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Yum China were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 68.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.91%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

In related news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,448,738.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

