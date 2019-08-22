Stephens Inc. AR Sells 430 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

