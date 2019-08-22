Stockland (ASX:SGP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.12

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $4.39. Stockland shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 6,867,922 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Stockland alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stockland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.06%.

Stockland Company Profile (ASX:SGP)

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group  owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.