Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.85 Million

Brokerages expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to announce sales of $157.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.00 million. Store Capital posted sales of $137.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year sales of $629.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.73 million to $657.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $687.75 million, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $739.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

STOR stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $36.90. 836,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Store Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Store Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

