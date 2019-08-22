Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 63,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Stryker by 35.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Stryker by 33.7% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.73. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $1,012,895.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

