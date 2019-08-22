Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,221 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Stryker worth $142,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Stryker by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $218.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,721. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.73. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,895.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

