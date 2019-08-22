Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys New Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 136.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 135.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 179.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 33,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.46. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $59.01.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

