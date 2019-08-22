Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.49% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 1,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

