Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $280,000 Position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in US Xpress Enterprises were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2.35.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $413.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

