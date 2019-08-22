Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $163,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $520,893.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,700. Bloom Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $609.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 539.17% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.