SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Holdings Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 26.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.9% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STI. Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

