Suretly 1-Day Volume Tops $55.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $136,251.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.56 or 0.04854864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

