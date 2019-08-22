Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,404 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $708,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock worth $2,803,425 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 362,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

