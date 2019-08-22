Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 315.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 128.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.1% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $93.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 33,875 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $3,050,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,896,437 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

