Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $17,232,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.03. 13,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $384.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

