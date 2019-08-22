Swap Price Tops $0.15 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Swap has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a market cap of $877,920.00 and $645,993.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00266716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01339030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 5,888,692 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.