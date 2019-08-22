SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $1.98 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.35 or 0.04948623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.