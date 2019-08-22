Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,340,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,208 shares in the company, valued at $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,444 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

