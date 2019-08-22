Swiss National Bank Has $29.30 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Targa Resources worth $29,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182,798 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 35.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,153,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,138 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,415,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,099,000 after acquiring an additional 549,984 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.7% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,863 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,018,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,523,000 after acquiring an additional 849,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.35.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

