Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $34,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.76 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

