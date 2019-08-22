Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dell were worth $30,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,060,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,243 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Dell by 597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,862,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dell by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,218,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,889,000 after acquiring an additional 342,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dell by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,058,000 after acquiring an additional 133,815 shares during the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $15,880,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $9,488,625.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,599,179 shares of company stock valued at $83,688,997. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DELL opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Dell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

