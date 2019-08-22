Swiss National Bank Sells 9,200 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Tiffany & Co. worth $33,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 70.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $138.41.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.85 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.41.

In related news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $241,262.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,577 shares of company stock worth $24,346,681. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

