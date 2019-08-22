Swiss National Bank Takes $27.93 Million Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 602,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $564,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $482,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,356,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $275,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.98.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

