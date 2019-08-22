Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $26,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

