SYMRISE AG/ADR (SYIEY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: SYIEY) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2019 – SYMRISE AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

8/16/2019 – SYMRISE AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/8/2019 – SYMRISE AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/1/2019 – SYMRISE AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2019 – SYMRISE AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2019 – SYMRISE AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

SYIEY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.72. 38,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

