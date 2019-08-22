Tael Market Capitalization Achieves $6.34 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges including $18.11, $34.91, $24.72 and $119.16. Tael has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $242,803.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.73 or 0.04934084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00048120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,557,387 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $10.00, $7.20, $62.56, $5.22, $4.92, $24.72, $6.32, $18.11, $45.75, $13.96 and $34.91. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.