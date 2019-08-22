Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,737,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,095 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 6.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $1,008,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 104,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,479,000. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 202,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,098,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,952,000 after acquiring an additional 465,603 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 91,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

