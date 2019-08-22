Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Hammer Asset Management LLC

Hammer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,887,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 178,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 77,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,480. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $216.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

