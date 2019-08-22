Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.47, 248,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 232,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TALO. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 52,525.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $127,000.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

