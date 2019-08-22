Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.68 Million

Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will post $87.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.10 million and the highest is $91.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $346.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.54 million to $351.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $388.25 million, with estimates ranging from $372.41 million to $401.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on Target Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of TH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 988,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.11.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Eli Baker acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 885.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 981.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

