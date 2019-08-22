TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 62.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NorthWestern news, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $255,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $293,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $697,947. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NorthWestern stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

