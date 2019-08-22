TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 382,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Target Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TH. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 107.2% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000.

TH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $14.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Baker acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE TH opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

