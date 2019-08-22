TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Apache by 4,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Apache news, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $256,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APA opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

