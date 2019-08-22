TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 62,873 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,794 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 62,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

AAL opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director John T. Cahill bought 25,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,928.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,070. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.