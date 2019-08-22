Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $23,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.15.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,302. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

