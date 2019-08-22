Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $25.24 Million Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180,929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of Masco worth $25,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 68,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.