Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $26.29 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 179.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,387 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $26,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,274,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,845,000 after purchasing an additional 354,493 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,478,000 after purchasing an additional 225,481 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,726,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,591,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.57. 27,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

