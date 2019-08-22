Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,937 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $30,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,311. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,063. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

