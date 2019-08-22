Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of Ameren worth $35,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,597,000 after purchasing an additional 518,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,518,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ameren by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,893,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 895,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,785,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $228,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.53. 7,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,610. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.24. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

