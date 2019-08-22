Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 249,576 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $29,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,490,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 53,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 750,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 206,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $2,990,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,400 shares of company stock worth $4,746,290. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

