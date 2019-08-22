Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 85,375 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,375 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.31% of UGI worth $28,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 25.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 23,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In related news, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $128,167.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $420,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,113 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

