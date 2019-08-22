Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $8,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.76. 21,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,867. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.18.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

